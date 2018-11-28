Kenya: Ulinzi Complete Spirited Comeback to Book Play-Offs Final Slot

Ulinzi Warriors qualified for the Kenya Basketball Federation men's Premier League play-offs final on a 3-2 basis when they knocked out Thunder 85-80 in a dramatic semi-final Game Five at Nyayo National Stadium Gymnasium on Monday.

Ulinzi will now meet champions Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) in the final. Games One and Two will be played at Nyayo this weekend while Games Three, Four and Five will see KPA host Ulinzi at their Makande backyard.

The Dockers were the first team to qualify after they eliminated Strathmore University's Blades 3-1 in Mombasa last weekend. After a 1-1 tie in Game One and Two in Nairobi, KPA defeated Blades 66-44 and 54-50 in Games Three and Four respectively to enhance their chances of defending their title.

Ulinzi, who failed to reach last year's play-offs final, looked dead and buried when Thunder shocked them with a commanding 0-2 lead on the best-of-five series. Thunder had won Game One 80-70 and Game Two 70-57 to place themselves in good stead of making it to their first ever final.

But the Soldiers proved their might winning Game Three 93-91 and Game Four 98-65 last weekend to force Game Five on Monday.

And on Monday night, William Ochieng' scored game-high 24 points as they powered their way into the final by winning Game Five 85-80. Ulinzi's hit men Antonio Bwire, shooting guard Eric Mutoro and Joseph Owino starred as they raced to a 29-19 lead at end of first quarter.

Thunder, who also needed a win to proceed to the final, recovered through star Faheem Juma, Benjamin Muga and guard Griffins Ligare in a closely contested second quarter. Ligare, back to his brilliant best in this decisive match, was Thunder's main man as they won the second quarter 20-11 although Ulinzi still led 40-39 at half time.

On resumption, Thunder coach Sadat Gaya's secret weapon forward Kevin Chogo and Ligare showed their experience to shake up Ulinzi's defence in the third quarter. The duo scored at will as Thunder went up 25-23 at end of a highly-charged third quarter.

With Thunder leading 64-63 heading into the last quarter, the game was up for grabs by either side. Man-of-the match Ochieng' saved the day for Ulinzi Warriors scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter.

At one point, Thunder were down with a basket 80-82 with 10 seconds to go but their top players squandered the opportunity to claw back into the game. Ulinzi punished them through Hussein Yoyo who secured the win with a crucial three-pointer for a 22-16 score at the buzzer.

Eric Mutoro sunk 19 and Joseph Owino 13 for Ulinzi Warriors while Ligare replied with 25 points for Thunder.

Ulinzi Warriors coach William Balozi is optimistic his charges will continue their resurgence in the final against KPA.

"We had a shaky start but recovered to win three matches in a row against tough opponents to qualify. We had beaten KPA in Mombasa in the regular season and we are still capable of silencing them to reclaim the title after three years," he said.

Women's Premier League play-offs semi-finals were delayed because champions Kenya Ports Authority and Equity Bank were representing Kenya in the 24th edition of Fiba Africa Club Championships in Maputo, Mozambique.

KPA, who finished seventh in Maputo, will meet Storms in the semi-final while Equity Bank, who were ranked ninth overall, will take on Strathmore University's Swords.

In the men's Division One league play-offs final, Emyba, who locked out Terrorists 3-1 in the semi-finals, will meet Eldonets while men's Division Two final will pit Blazers against Kenya Airports Authority. Blazers eliminated Little Prince 3-1 in the semi-final while KAA shut out Riara University 3-1.

In the women's Division One play-offs final, University of Nairobi's Dynamites will lock horns with Africa Nazarene University. Dynamites whitewashed Strathmore University 3-0 in the semi-final while ANU had it easy after Kisumu-based Lady Bucks failed to honour their matches in Nairobi.

PLAY-OFFS MATCH-UPS:

Final

Men:

KPA v Ulinzi Warriors (Premier League)

Emyba v Eldonets (Division One)

Blazers v KAA (Division Two)

Women:

Dynamites v ANU (Division One)

Women's Premier League semi-finals:

KPA v Storms

Equity Bank v Strathmore University Swords