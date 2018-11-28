Kenya: Two Women Get 7 Years for Circumcising Their Daughters

Two women who admitted forcing their daughters to undergo female genital mutilation in Tharaka -Nithi County have been sentenced to seven years in prison by a Marimanti court.

The two women from Uturini village, Tharaka South Sub-County pleaded guilty of aiding and abetting the cut on the two girls and failing to report the offence to law enforcement officers.

In the same court, two other suspects from the same village were also charged with forcing FGM on their daughters.

The court was told that the crime was committed on November 2, and the suspects arrested at their homes on November 15, 2018.

Four girls aged 16 were rescued and taken to a Plan International Rescue Centre at Marimanti Police Station.

Marimanti police boss Charles Njinju told Nation girls will remain at the rescue centre as the children department identifies a children's home where they will be taken.

"The girls will have to be taken to a children home so that they can continue with education," said Mr Njinju.

The judgment comes barely a week after another woman, Flora Muthoni, from Kamwimbi village in Igambang'ombe was sentenced to 6 years imprisonment by a Chuka court after she was found guilty of forcing her 12-year twin daughters undergo the 'cut'.

The mother of the girls, who declined to disclose the circumciser, said she made all her daughters to undergo the 'cut' so as to avoid a family curse.