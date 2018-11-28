Kenya: City Motorists to Pay Less in Parking Fees

Motorists in Nairobi will from next month enjoy lower parking fees after Governor Mike Sonko said that he will reduce the charges to Sh200.

Mr Sonko said the county's treasury has already factored in the reduced fees, which City Hall had proposed to be increased to Sh400 last month, in the 2018 Finance Bill that is currently with the assembly.

"After consultations with various stakeholders, including ward representatives, we have agreed to slash the parking fees in order not to overburden motorists," said the governor yesterday.

He, however, stated that his administration would review the fees in future after current projects are completed to reduce congestion in the city centre.

"I know that this (reducing the fees) will increase congestion in the city centre but again, we cannot punish Nairobi residents because the projects like BRT and construction of bus termini outside the CBD are still ongoing," said the county boss.

Currently, motorists pay Sh300 per day after the parking fee was increased from Sh140 in 2013 by the administration of Evans Kidero.

The Finance Bill was not debated, because it was not allocated time, prompting Budget and Appropriations Committee chairman Robert Mbatia to request a one-week extension to debate it.