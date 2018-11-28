Kenya: Court Orders Arrest of 30 Students in Bomet Sex Party Case

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the 30 high school students who were found at at sex and beer party in Bomet County.

Senior Resident Magistrate Mr Kipkirui Kibelion gave the order on Tuesday when the students failed to appear in court for plea-taking.

NO RESPONSE

The students were released from police custody on Saturday after paying police cash bails of between Sh1,000 and Sh1,500.

In court on Tuesday, there was no response when the clerks called out their names for plea-taking.

The magistrate therefore said, "I order that the police cash bail be surrendered to the State and a warrant issued against the accused persons."

The case is being handled by assistant public prosecutor Carolyne Kiptui.

DRUNKEN STUPOR

The students were apprehended during a party they said they organised as a farewell after the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

They said the plan was hatched when schools reopened for the third term three months ago.

The 30 students, aged 15 to 19, were arrested in a house in Chepngaina Village in Bomet Central Sub-county.

Police stormed in and found them in a drunken stupor as music blared from a record player.

They found used condoms in the compound of the isolated house.

At the party, drinks were served in abundance alongside food that was supplied by a woman who was also released at the weekend.

"ADULTS"

It was said that the 30 people attended Njerian Day Secondary School but Bomet divisional police commander Samson Rukunga denied this.

Mr Rukunga said he was unaware that the 30 were students as they were being "treated as adults".

However, students interviewed by Daily Nation and NTV said they wrote their KCSE examinations at the school.

They spoke to journalists outside Bomet Police Station, where they spent Friday night, shortly after being released.