Kenya: Court Frees Man Who Killed Father-in-Law Over Dowry

The High Court has released a Laikipia herder accused of killing his father-in-law for refusing to return cows he had paid as dowry.

Justice Mary Kasango ruled that Joseph Lekini Lekupuny is not guilty as charged since the prosecution failed to prove the charge of murder beyond a reasonable doubt.

Mr Lekupuny is said to have assaulted and killed his father-in-law, Resipo Lesipia, in December 2016 in Posta Makadara village, Laikipia North.

The court heard that the dispute arose after the accused demanded cows he had given them as dowry while the deceased sought family talks over the issue.

Later, the accused and in-laws engaged in a brawl leading to the death of his father-in-law.

Justice Kasango ruled that, according to the evidence adduced in court, the accused acted in self-defence when he hit the victim.

"The fight between the accused and the deceased could have been triggered by the fact that the deceased did not want his cows to be taken," said the judge in her ruling yesterday.