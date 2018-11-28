Kenya: Jacque Maribe Wins Reprieve Over House Access

Citizen TV journalist Jacque Maribe, who is facing charges over the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani, has won reprieve after the High Court ordered that she be granted access to her house.

Justice James Wakiaga on Tuesday directed the prosecution to ensure that she access her house in Lang'ata, Nairobi, as per his earlier order.

On Monday, Ms Maribe sued the Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji for contempt.

Through her lawyer Katwa Kigen, Ms Maribe accused Mr Haji of breaching court orders and wanted state prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki, who is handling the case, jailed.

The journalist said she has been forced to beg for clothes, accommodation, transportation and a phone after her car and cell phone was seized.

However, the court declined to have her phone returned to her after Ms Mwaniki said it will be used as an exhibit during trial.

Directions on whether the TV anchor will get her car back will be given on December 18 after prosecution hands in a report, the judge said.

The court will hear her application for contempt on February 28, 2019.