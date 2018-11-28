South Africa: Independent Inquiry Clears Equal Education Leaders of Sexual Harassment Claims and Cover-Up

In May 2018, the Mail & Guardian ran a series of reports making damning allegations against the leadership of NGO Equal Education, accusing prominent activists of perpetrating and covering up sexual harassment in the organisation. An independent inquiry into the matter, commissioned by Equal Education, has now produced its report. Finding no evidence to support the claims, it slams the newspaper for 'gutter journalism' - although one of three panelists leading the inquiry has distanced herself from the findings.

Activist Zackie Achmat's face was emblazoned on the cover of the Mail & Guardian's 18 May 2018 edition, together with the headline: "Zackie Achmat accused of sexual harassment cover-up at NGO".

Inside the newspaper, the article teased by the cover began:

"Equal Education's co-founder Doron Isaacs has been repeatedly accused of sexual harassment, and senior figures in the organisation, including prominent activist Zackie Achmat, have been accused of covering his tracks, an investigation by the Mail & Guardian reveals".

In response to this article, and a number of others on the same topic...