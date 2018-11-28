South Africa: Western Cape Anti-Gang Unit Racks Up Successes As Union Holds Off On Bid to Shut It Down

analysis

South African policemen march during the launch of the Police Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) in Hanover Park, Cape Town, South Africa 02 November 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Despite a threat to shut down the Anti-Gang Unit due to a dispute between police and a trade union, Parliament heard on Tuesday that there had been more than 30 arrests in the Western Cape since the unit's formal launch.

The Anti-Gang Unit has notched up a number of successes since its launch on 2 November 2018, Parliament heard on Tuesday.

During Tuesday morning's briefing to Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police, South African Police Service (SAPS) National Commissioner General Khehla Sithole said:

"We want to respond as a country to a gang problem we are facing."

The unit's mandate is to investigate gang activities that include prison gangs and gang violence, and focus on the economic aspect of the scourge -- shutting down the gangs' sources of income.

Sithole told the committee the unit is in its first phase -- operational only in the Western Cape, Gauteng and Eastern Cape. The second phase is expected to be operational by year-end in KwaZulu-Natal, Free State, North West and Limpopo.

The Western Cape is a priority area,...