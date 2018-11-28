Kenya Fall to Cameroon in Basketball Friendly Tie

The national men's basketball team on Tuesday put up a spirited battle before going down to Cameroon 61-46 in an international friendly at the Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium.

Kenya, who trailed 33-20 at the break, after they lagged behind 14-7 and 19-13 in the first and second quarter respectively, showed great improvement in the last two quarters.

They fell behind by just one point in each of the two quarters 15-14 and 13-12 to succumb to the much-superior Cameroon, who are preparing for the last phase of the 2019 World Championships Africa qualifier in Luanda, Angola.

Frank Tchoubaye was the highest scorer for the visitors with 13 points that included four three-pointers. Felix Bogmis contributed 11 points that comprised three three-pointers for Cameroon.

Valentine Nyarwa scored 15 points for Kenya, with Desmond Owili contributing 12.

The Luanda championship has the hosts Angola, Egypt, Senegal, Central Africa Republic and Ivory Coast, who failed to qualify from the first phase, battling for the last place for the World Championship.

Tunisia and Nigeria won the respective groups of the first phase to sail through to the World Championship that will take place August 31 to September 15 in China.

Kenya team head coach Cliff Owuor said the friendly is part of their preparations for the African Games qualifiers next year. His team will take on Uganda in another friendly on Friday at the Nyayo National Stadium gymnasium.

"It wasn't an easy game considering that Cameroon have been competing outside Africa ahead of the World Cup qualifier," said Owuor, adding that he was pretty much impressed by his team's show against a team that is ranked seventh in Africa. Kenya is ranked 22nd.

"This is work in progress and I hope we shall be ready before the Africa Games qualifiers. I want the team to scale to top 10 position in Africa by the end of next year," said Owuor.

Cameroon deputy coach Bouwe Gilles commended Kenya for a great show but adviced them to refine on their scoring skills. "They need to work on their last ball. They missed even without under pressure," said Gilles.