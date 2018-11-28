Malawi: Police Recovers Car Stolen At Chinsapo Taxi Rank, Suspect Arrested

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have recovered a stolen vehicle Toyota Sentra Registrationnumber BV5033 which was stolen at Chinsapo Taxi rank on October12 2018.

The owner of the vehicle, Cheuzeni Kamangeni, 24, reported to Police that his vehicle was stolen while his driver Happy Victor, 24, was doing his usual business at Chinsapo 2 taxi rank.

The suspect to the case, Happy Tembo came to the rank pretending to be a customer and asked the driver to take him to Ngwangwa ( Along area 25 to Nambuma road ) to pick a patient,to which the two agreed.

According to a Police report, on their way to the location, the customer ordered for a stopover at MbabviTrading Centre then offered some beer to the driver.

Upon proceeding with the journey, Tembo alerted Victor that the vehicle was producing a strange noise and ordered the driver to stop.

At this moment the suspect booted the driver out of the car and vanished with the vehicle.

Central Region Police Spokesperson, Superintended Nolliet Chimala confirmed investigating the case, which led to the arrest of the suspect.

"Police through anti-motor vehicletheft unit spearheaded the investigation which led to the arrest of Tembo." she said.

Chimala pointed out thatthe vehicle was found operating as a taxi at Tukombo Trading Centre with a changed identification number.

"On Friday, November 23, 2018, the car was found operating in Nkhatabayat Tukombo TradingCentre but was with a different registration number NB7336.

The Suspect was arrested and will appear before court to answer the charge of robbery which is contrary to section 300 of the penal code.

Tembo, 32, hails from Ndawala Village Traditional Authority (TA)Santhe in Kasungu District.