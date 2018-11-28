Kenya/Malawi: Zico Sure of Thrashing Nyasa Big Bullets

Sportpesa Premier League champions Gor Mahia is upbeat ahead of tomorrow's Caf Champions League preliminary round first leg encounter against Malawi giants Nyasa Big Bullets.

Gor interim coach Zedekiah "Zico" Otieno has assured fans nothing short of victory ahead of the return leg set for Blantyre next week.

"We have worked on all possible scenarios and we think they might sit back and try to hit us on the counter. We are ready for that," Zico told journalists on Monday before conducting their final training session at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The former Harambee Stars tactician, who took over the reins of record league winners after Dylan Kerr quit, said that their target was to reach Champiopns League group stages.

Zico will be will be without dependable wingback Burundian Karim Nizigiyimana and Ivorian striker Ephrem Guikan who have not been registered for this year's campaign. Utility player Philemon Otieno will slot in at the right back while newly signed Uganda Cranes star Erisa Ssekisambu will be tasked with goal poaching duties up front.

Apart from Nizigiyimana, Joachim Oluoch and Kevin Omondi were also missing in today's session. The trio's contracts run out in December and they have been strong rumours about their impending exit from the club. K'Ogallo already lost Wesley Onguso to Posta Rangers in this transfer window.

The winner of this tie clash will meet either Cameroon's USM de Loum or Nigerian outfit Lobi Stars who face off on Wednesday afternoon in Njombe, Cameroon.