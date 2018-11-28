South Africa: SIUs Investigation Into Hlaudi's Empire Reveals Civil Litigation Over Hundreds of Millions

analysis

An investigation by the SIU into the almost bankrupt public broadcaster has produced enough evidence to initiate civil litigation in five High Court matters and totalling R166-million, and also three confidential matters totalling R200-million. The SIU is also seeking to declare former SABC Board members 'delinquent directors' and to place them under an order of probation 'for failing to act in the best interests of the SABC'.

On Tuesday the SIU confirmed the Public Protector's 2014 finding that former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng had irregularly received an R11-million "success fee" on what has become known as the Multichoice "archives" deal.

It doesn't end there of course. Not by a small measure.

Not when it comes to Hlaudi Motsoeneng and a coterie of individuals who flourished and irregularly climbed the corporate ladder on his watch, while public funds haemorrhaged from all levels at the SABC.

New Minister of Communications, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, only two days in the hot seat, attended Tuesday's follow-up presentation by the SIU to Parliament's communication committee. Also present were representatives of the NPA...