Malawi: HI Has Proved Effective for Malaria Prevention

Blantyre — House Improvement (HI) has been proved as an effective way in malaria prevention following the research conducted by Majete Wildlife Reserve Malaria Project (MWRMP).

The research trial which was conducted with the aim to reduce malaria prevalence rate, used two additional vector control interventions which could be effective in reducing malaria prevalence rate; Larval Source Management (LSM) and House Improvement on top of the interventions already implemented by the National Malaria Control Program (NMCP).

Speaking at the presentation of the research findings on Monday at the Malaria Alert Centre in Blantyre, Team Leader for MWRMP, Rob McCann said that LSM which involves eliminating suitable larval habitants through the draining or filling of the stagnant water and sewer, could be used as malaria preventive way.

According to McCann, House Improvement is a malaria preventive way which aims at teaching people to fill the gaps between the roofs of the house and the wall of the house through closing of the eaves, screening windows, adding mud and bricks and aluminum screen.

"In Chikwawa, most of the grass thatched houses have gaps between the wall and the roof and the mosquitoes use those as entry points into the house attracted by human smell. LSM is too involving while with HI. We are giving the people aluminum wire gauze and they use that to

fix the window and cover the eaves," he said.

The Team Leader added that the interventions used by NMCP which among others include the use of treated bed nets, preventive treatment in pregnant women, proper diagnosis and treatment with anti-malarial drugs have led to reduction of malaria in Malawi.

McCann said that the research targeted Majete only since they were just testing their set of new interventions and it would be difficult to cover the whole country with those types of interventions.

He said that, "We picked an area where we thought the research would work and where the burden of malaria was high."

Chikwawa District Medical Officer Dr. Wamaka Msopole said that out of 580, 000 populations in the district, for every 100 people that come to the Out Patients Departments (OPD), 22 of them came in because of malaria illnesses.

He explained that, "We have three admitting facilities in Chikwawa: Chikwawa District Hospital, St. Montfort Hospital and Ngabu Rural Hospital and for the patients that get admitted to these three facilities, 14 people out of every 100 people get admitted because of malaria."

Msopole added that the Majete Malaria Project research is very essential as the interventions from the research are preventive in nature and the project is trying to prevent people from getting malaria.

"We have a malaria programme and under that we have community interventions and facility interventions. In terms of community interventions, with the support from the Ministry of Health, we have been distributing insecticide treated mosquito nets in the whole district.

"Under the facility interventions, we are training all health workers in all the public facilities and also private hospitals in updated diagnosis of malaria but also inappropriate malaria treating," Msopole added.

He disclosed that the main problem in Chikwawa is the death of under five children resulting from malaria cases.

The Research trial started in May 2016 and ended in April 2018 with a target population of 25, 000 people which is 8,000 households in the five focal areas of Majete Wildlife Reserve Camp.