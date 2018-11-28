Malawi Not On the List of 11 Malaria Concentrated Countries

Chikwawa — World Malaria 2018 report released on November 19, 2018 has shown that Malawi is not on the list of 11 Malaria concentrated countries in Africa and the World at large.

According to the report, in 2017 approximately 70 percent of Malaria cases and deaths were in Niger, Uganda, Tanzania, and India among others.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Monday, District Medical Officer for Chikwawa, Dr. Wamaka Msopole said this is a good progress for the country and it is an encouragement to do more.

"This is a very good progress but I would say we are not yet there. As we celebrate this development, we should not relax that we have achieved it all," he pointed out.

Msopole said the country is on the right track in reducing malaria with the activities that are happening and the support that is coming from various organizations including Majete Malaria Project.

"Our targets are that by 2022, we should reduce the incidents of Malaria cases and reduce the deaths that occur from Malaria by half. With the current interventions, we are getting there." The Medical Officer added.

Majete Malaria Project Team Leader, Rob McCann said according to the number of cases that each country was seeing, they were 10 cases that were higher than Malawi and the country lies among the list of 20.

"The main thing that has led to some reduction on Malaria in Malawi is the key interventions that Malawi is implementing by distributing treated nets.

"Preventative of treating pregnant women with SP or Fansidar and proper diagnosis with anti Malaria drugs are the programmes main pillars," he observed.

McCann added that reducing Malaria in the country has not led to a real rapid decline but they hoped that adding more interventions would help the country hint to zero anytime soon.

For the past two years, Majete Malaria Project has been focusing on community based Malaria control and testing in Chikwawa.