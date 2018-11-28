Rwanda: Three Give Birth During National Exams

A senior six candidate from Groupe Scolaire Nyawera in Kayonza District on Monday evening delivered a baby, just minutes after leaving the examination room, according to officials.

The 23-year old student was rushed to the hospital after she got into labour pains while writing her exam and was immediately rushed to Gahini Hospital, from where she delivered a baby boy.

"She delivered at the hospital and she is still there right now, it is also from there that she did her exam on Tuesday, which is the final exam for her combination," said Kayonza District vice mayor for Social Affairs, Jean Damascene Harelimana.

The student was offering History Economics and Geography.

He said that despite still being in school, it was a good thing that she was not underage.

The Vice Mayor said that the student's family home is close to GS Nyawera, from where she studied her secondary education.

Speaking to The New Times, Dr Phillippe Nkunda Ngabire, Director General of Gahini Hospital, explained that the baby is alive, despite the fact that it was born prematurely, at 800 grammes.

It was about six-month pregnancy.

"We had to immediately put the baby in an incubator, then we will keep monitoring its development, luckily it will live, but it is a baby who is so fragile now and requires much care," he said.

He said that the mother was fine and that she had sat for her exam on Tuesday morning.

More deliveries

This brings the number of known deliveries to three; after two births by candidates pursuing technical education in different schools last week.

The first one from ESPANYA in Nyanza District gave birth last Thursday, while the other is from E.S Baptiste de la Fraternite in Rubavu District.

The one in Rubavu gave birth last Friday.

Speaking to The New Times, Ildephonse Habiyambere, the Institution Licensing and Accreditation Specialist, at Workforce Development Authority said that families together with education officials have been providing necessary support to the two mothers to ensure they continue their national examinations with minimum interruption.

"The mothers were taken to hospitals from where they continued their exams and their conditions have since normalised. They continue to do their exams," he said.

Habiyambere also added that in the midst of the exams, they recorded a death in Kirehe District, where a vocational school finalist in Kirehe District succumbed to a chronic pancreatic illness last week.

The deceased, who was pursuing tourism studies at APAPEN Nyakarambi, a vocational school in Kirehe, was buried this Tuesday at Nyakarambi cemetery.

Indiscipline cases

Meanwhile, the Spokesperson of Rwanda National Police CP John Bosco Kabera, confirmed to The New Times that four candidates were involved in indiscipline cases that resulted into them being expelled from school.

The cases involve three candidates from Saint Laurent Gaseke School in Gicumbi district who sneaked out of the school on Sunday during the night. They were immediately expelled.

Another candidate, he said, was from ESCOM Rucano in Ngororero district who was caught on Wednesday caught with drugs and Rwanda Investigation Bureau are handling the case.

Senior Three candidates completed their exams yesterday while their Senior Six counterparts will conclude on Friday.

A total of 14, 3551 secondary school candidates, including 46,653 for Advanced Level and 96,898 for Ordinary Level, are sitting this year's national examinations.