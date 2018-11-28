Malawi: Blantyre Police Ready to Fight Theft Cases During Festive Season

Blantyre — Police in Blantyre are implementing various initiatives to ensure that cases of theft are reduced during the forthcoming festive season.

Public Relations Officer for Blantyre Police, Augustus Nkhwazi on Monday said among activities that police have put in place include; regular sweeping operations and regularly erecting adhoc and permanent roadblocks in most of the roads within Blantyre to check on crime.

"In readiness for the season, we are currently conducting community awareness meetings through the community based policing services to alert people and encourage them to play a role to ensure security," said Nkhwazi.

Apart from the set measures, Nkhwazi said Blantyre police has also enhanced its visibility in all areas with the aim to fight cases of theft during and after the festive season.

According to the PRO, the district last year recorded a total of 149 cases of theft during the festive season and hoped that the figure might go down this year.

"Our plea to people living and doing business in Blantyre is that they should keep assisting the police with information on any criminal activity and also with resources such as fuel, which can be used when the police are conducting their operations," said Nkhwazi.

He added, "The fight against crime cannot be won by the police alone, everyone must take part."

Ganizani Masuweta, a Blantyre resident expressed his fears during this festive season.

"As people are celebrating, burglars and thieves fully capitalize on homes that are unmanned. My worst fear therefore is that I cannot fully enjoy myself during the festive season," said Masuweta.

Dan Masese, another Blantyre resident feared that theft cases will increase this festive season.

"Theft cases are likely to increase because of the prolonged periods which people spend outside their homes in parties, thereby exposing their homes," said Masese.