Malawi: National Library Service Drills Teachers in Library Management

Karonga — National Library Service says it is geared to complement government efforts of ensuring that pupils are able to read and write in their junior classes, by establishing libraries in primary schools.

Karonga Acting Branch Librarian, Peter Mbale said on Monday at the end of a training workshop aimed at equipping teachers and head teachers on how they can promote reading culture in pupils.

Mbale said it was pathetic to note that the reading culture in the country is dwindling saying if the problem is not taken care of, the country will have citizens with little information in future.

He called on teachers to be proactive in instilling the reading culture among the learners right away from primary level.

"Generally, the reading culture is going down, that is why we have come up with this initiative of establishing libraries in primary schools," said Mbale.

Coordinating Primary Education Advisor in the district, Janet Chawinga said the initiative by National Library Service has come at the right time when government is working tirelessly to ensure that learners from standard one to four are able to read.

Chawinga said the establishment of libraries in primary schools will also go a long way in improving reading skills and performance among the learners.

National Library Service with support from Book AID International in United Kingdom has trained teachers to establish libraries in five primary schools in Karonga.