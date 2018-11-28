Malawi: Lunzu to Have a Government Health Clinic

Blantyre — Sourced from the internet

Member of Parliament (MP) for Blantyre North East, Cecilia Chazama has said government would soon start constructing a Clinic at Lunzu, under the Area of Senior Chief Kapeni in Blantyre.

The Clinic once constructed will serve Lunzu community which has no government Health facility.

In an interview on Monday in Blantyre with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Chazama said her constituency has longed for its own health clinic and describing the new clinic a big relief as people would be able to walk short distances.

"In times of emergency, the community is forced to visit private clinics where they struggle to make payments as the average of the community does not afford to settle the charges," she said.

Commenting on the development, Senior Chief Kapeni expressed his gratitude saying the clinic would ease the hustles of accessing health services.

"Lunzu community has suffered long enough in terms of getting medical services. We rely a lot on private clinics of which the majority of the community cannot afford," he pointed out.

Director of Health and Social Services for Balntyre District Council, Gift Kalawazira confirmed of the project but could not comment further on the details as the project planning is being carried out from the central office.

"We are aware of the project but so far we have not been communicated as to how far they have gone with the planning," he explained.

Ministry of Health, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Joshua Malango was not available for a comment.

According to Chazama, the project would be carried out by Clinton Health foundation.