Africa: Ethiopian Crowned Best Airlines in Africa Award, for the 7th Consecutive Year

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines, the largest Aviation Group in Africa, has won the 2018 Best Airlines in Africa for the 7th consecutive year in row, according to a press release sent to ENA today.

Ethiopian received the award in recognition of its exceptional financial performance at the 50th high profile African Airline Association Annual General Assembly in Rabat, Morocco.

During receiving the award Ethiopian CEO, Tewolde GebreMariam said "The award underscores the continuous efforts and hard work of Ethiopian employees who are highly committed for the extra ordinary success of our airline."

He added that the accolade also attests the soundness of Ethiopian Airlines' fast, profitable and sustainable growth plan, Vision 2025 and the associated business model.

Tewolde appreciated customers for their continued feedback and support which was critical success factor in continuously improving Ethiopian to award-winning customer services.

Africa is registering rapid economic growth which holds a very strong future, he pointed out.

Thus, the CEO noted "we all need to strategize on how we all can work together to capitalize on the opportunities arising from the business and investment boom in the continent and take the role of air connectivity to the next level."

Moreover, he urged Africans to synergize their strengths to realize the vision of creating a single and unified African Air Transport market.

Ethiopian Airlines registered a record in key financial metrics in the 2017/2018 fiscal period, it was learned.