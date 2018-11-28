Ethiopia, Ireland Signed 10 Million Euro Grant Agreement

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Ireland have signed a grant agreement on productivity safety net program amounting to 10.4 million Euros today.

According to the agreement, the program aims to enhance and improve vulnerable and food insecure household's livelihood, resilience to shocks, food security and nutrition.

The grant has signed based on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on December 19, 2014 betweens donors and the government of Ethiopia to provide grant funding for results with regard to achieving the productivity safety net program phase 4, which is from 2015 to 2020.

The grant agreement was signed by Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance and Sonja Hyland, Ambassador of Ireland to Ethiopia.

Irish foreign aid to Ethiopia includes grants towards focuses on Vulnerability, Health, Education, HIV and AIDS and Governance, either directly via Irish Aid, through NGOs, and missionary societies.

Ethiopia and Ireland have established diplomatic relations since 1994.