Eritrea: Tour Organized to Participants of African Cycling Cup

Asmara — The Ministry of Tourism organized tour to the historical buildings of Asmara and the landscape at Dirfo and its environs to the delegates and heads of African Cycling Confederation as well as coaches and cyclists that took part at the African Cycling Cup 2018.

The tour was attended by the delegates, coaches and cyclists form Ethiopia, Egypt, Rwanda, South Africa, Benin, Seychelles and Nigeria.

Expressing their admiration for the peace and stability they observed in Eritrea and the hospitality and love of the cycling sport of the Eritrean people, Mr. Ahmed Beshir from the African Cycling Confederation and coach of the South African National Team, Ms. Joy Wachiku said that Eritrea could play leading role in the development of the cycling sport in the African continent in general and in the region in particular.

Member of the Ethiopian Cycling Confederation, Mr. Zewdu Fantu on his part expressed approbation for the candid organization of the competition.