Eritrea: Discussion Forum of Eritrean Nationals

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in the United Kingdom organized discussion forum on 24 November on the objective situation in the homeland, the progress of the peace and friendship agreement in the region as well as their citizenship responsibility.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Estifanos Habtemariam, Eritrean Ambassador to the UK and Northern Ireland, said that the fact that the Eritrean people emerged victorious against colonialists and their supporters and in safeguarding the national sovereignty attests to the unity and steadfastness of the people.

Indicating that the current peace and friendship environment stimulates the Eritrean people to build economically strong country, Ambassador Estifanos expressed expectation that the Eritrean people will repeat the miracle demonstrated during the armed struggle for independence and in safeguarding the national sovereignty in the nation building process.

At the seminar, Mr. Ahmed Mohammed Mahmud, Chairman of the National Committee, and Ambassador Peter Ford representing friends of Eritrea delivered messages of congratulations.

The participants on their part expressed conviction to strengthen contribution in the national development drives.

Ambassador Estifanos also handed over certificates of recognition to national organizations and associations for outstanding contribution.