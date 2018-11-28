Uganda: Muntu Starts New Party Registration

Nearly two months after he quit the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu has embarked on the process of registering his own political party with the Electoral Commission (EC).

On September 27, while unveiling the New Formation, a consultative forum that is set to transition into a political party, Gen Muntu said the new party would be launched not later than Christmas time.

The name, symbols and slogans of the new political party are still a guarded secret among the Muntu camp.

Former Serere District Woman MP Alice Alaso, who is the chief convener of all meetings of the New Formation, yesterday confirmed all the paper work had been done and they have officially notified the EC of the intention to register a political party.

She said the EC has given them forms to collect signatures of 50 registered voters from at least two thirds of all the districts in the country.

"Our teams have collected signatures and as I speak now, they have returned forms from the required two thirds but we want to have all districts on board before returning the forms to the Commission," she said.

When asked about the name of the new party, Ms Alaso responded: "Why can't you wait until we are gazetted by the Electoral Commission to avoid speculation?"

She said a number of suggested names have been communicated to the EC to verify whether they do not collide with the names of already existing political parties.

There are 29 officially registered political parties but only five have representation in Parliament.

Ms Alaso said by the end of the week, all signatures are expected to be available at the New Formation offices in Bukoto, a Kampala suburb, so that they are taken to the EC for verification and eventual party registration.

Sources close to the New Formation's drawing table, revealed that much as the name of the party is still a secret, all the suggested names submitted to EC were selected in consideration of the prevailing political situations in the country.

"The names are selected with words that give hope to the Ugandans that with this new party, there are hopes of transformation from the current political quagmire to a better Uganda," the source said.

The EC deputy spokesperson, Mr Paul Bukenya, yesterday neither confirmed nor denied the information about the said notification for registering a new political party by the New Formation group.

"I have sent a request for information about that said process from our Political Parties Desk but they have not yet responded," Mr Bukenya said by telephone.