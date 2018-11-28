27 November 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Honeymoon Turns Deadly As Jowhar Airport Boss Shoots Dead Jilted First Wife

Police have arrested Jowhar Airport Manager Ibrahim Mohamed Ali after he shot dead his wife while on a honeymoon with a newly wedded second wife.

According to a police source the wife had traced the home where her husband was on his honeymoon and confronted the newly weds.

An argument ensued and Ali shot his wife thrice. She died moments later. Ali's wife was expectant.

The family of the slain wife is demanding justice as Ali awaits to be arraigned in court. Mourners gathered in the Hirshabelle administrative capital Jowhar to bid farewell to slain wife.

