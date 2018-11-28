Zimbabwe: Harare Sports Club Crowned Champs

Harare Sports Club were crowned champions in the second edition of the Exide Sevens Rugby Series after defeating Pitbulls 14-12 in a tightly-contested encounter at Belgravia Sports Club at the weekend.

The Daniel Hondo-coached side took over from last week's winners Old Georgians as they defeated other 12 teams that took part in the tournament.

The tournament, which is sponsored by Chloride Zimbabwe, was running for the second week and the teams were put into three pools of the round-robin phase. To get to the final, Sportivo managed to beat University of Zimbabwe 20-0, Air Force 29-10 and rounded up the round-robin phase by beating Old Hararians 38-17.

Hondo's men went on to meet Mbare Academy in the semi-finals, whom they beat 22-7 to book a place in the final against Pitbulls. The Exide tournament had a developmental aspect to it and in that section, Mufakose once again were crowned champions after they overcame Seke 28-7 in what was yet another exciting final.

The event organisers and sponsors are happy with the progress they are making so far as it is the inaugural event which they hope to make an annual tournament.

Chloride Zimbabwe seeks to develop rugby's shorter format, which many view to be the future of Zimbabwean rugby.

The Exide Sevens Rugby Series tournament will run for the next three weeks after last week's opening games.

Other results

Air Force 0, Old Hararians 38; Pitbulls 21, Alex Sports Club 14; Hatcliffe 14, Seke 17; HSC 20, UZ 0; Mufakose 22, Domboshava 5; Old Hararians 21, University of Zimbabwe 24; Air Force 10, Harare Sports Club29; Alex Sports Club 24, XP Horns 14; Pitbulls 24, Mbare Select 19; Seke 14, Mufakose 10; Domboshava 12, Hatcliffe 29; University of Zimbabwe 31, Air Force 12; OH 17, HSC 38; Mbare Select 38, Alex Sports Club 12; XP Horns 14, Pitbulls 19; Domboshava 5, Seke 40; Mufakose 34, Hatcliffe 0.

Semi-final: Harare Sports Club 22, Mbare select 7; Pitbulls 22, University of Zimbabwe Z 12.

Final: Harare Sports Club 14, Pitbulls 12.