Nigeria: Govt Challenges Young Scientists On Innovation, Nobel Awards

The Federal Government has charged the young scientists to aspire to become Nobel Laureates in Physics, Chemistry, Medicine and Engineering, just like Prof. Wole Soyinka won a Nobel Award in Literature.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Onu who gave the charge during the National Final Examination of the 774 Young Scientists Presidential Award in Abuja, commended the Students for showing the power of science and technology in the development of the human mind to help fight poverty, defeat ignorance and promote prosperity.

The minister also promised a reward to Nigerian young students who distinguished themselves in science, technology and innovation with cash and other incentive as part of his ministry's commitment to stimulate youths interest in the sciences.

According to Dr. Onu, "we want to secure a bright future for our young people such that they can release their creative energies and help make significant contribution to national development".

He said that, young boys and girls who have shown amazing promises in Science subjects must not allow their dreams to die-off, because their dreams could give birth to a new, vibrant and strong Nigeria.

"As young boys and girls, you must hold your dreams; you must have confidence in yourselves, so that you can help build a new Nigeria with a knowledge-based, innovation -driven economy."

The Permanent Secretary, Mr. Bako Nabasu, called on the young scientists to strive to become world leaders in the nearest future and assured that the ministry will assist them to actualize their goals.