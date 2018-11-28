28 November 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zim Karatekas Cry Foul in S. Korea

By Ellina Mhlanga

ZIMBABWE'S karatekas at the International Karate Kyokushinkaikan 2018 Dream Cup in Seoul, South Korea, were left disappointed after they were all eliminated in the preliminary rounds of the one-day event held on Sunday.

The trio of former world champion Samson Muripo, Justice Mutyoramwendo and Patrick Mangwiro had hoped to go beyond the early stages of the competition but things did not go as they expected, losing their fights in the preliminary rounds.

Speaking from Seoul, Muripo, who was the most senior and successful among the three, said while Mangwiro was fairly dismissed, Mutyoramwendo and him were victims of bias refereeing.

"We got robbed in the preliminary stages, the two of us, it was an Open tournament. But we won't be discouraged. God allows some things to happen as He reminds us of our infirmities so we can work more hard.

"It was biased refereeing, obviously they were changing knockout to fouls. We were prepared for this event," said Muripo.

