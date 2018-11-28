Zimbabwe: Chipeta Vows to Attract Sponsors

ZIFA Central Region chairman Stanley Chapeta, who is running for a post in the national association's December 1, elections has vowed to clear the path for his anticipated traffic conundrum of the corporate world into Zimbabwean football.

Chapeta has been credited for bringing in sponsorship to the central region second tier after convincing the Zimbabwe General Medical Aid Fund to fund the league, as well as Elshed Investments to sponsor individual awards.

The veteran administrator said he was asking for a front seat to lead the affairs in the national game which has been afflicted by failure to attract the corporate world to come back to the game.

"I have been in football for a very long time and I know the importance of sponsorship among other things to take football forward. The progress of football in this country has been stalled by the lack of funding and it is quite sad that our teams and players are losing a chance to do well in international football.

"My record as an administrator is clear and because of transparency as well as integrity, the corporate world is happy to work with me. Together with other members of the ZIFA board at regional level, we have managed to attract sponsorship to the central soccer league.

"I am motivated to do the same at the national level and I can promise that because of my proven record, we will do the same at the national level," said Chapeta.