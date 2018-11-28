Gambia: The Budget

The National Assembly members are on a retreat to review the estimates and prepare themselves for the budgetary session. Many people are wondering whether salaries would be increased. Pensioners are also expecting a rise in what is commonly referred to as starvation benefits. The Minister in his statement to parliamentarians said salaries of civil servants will increase by 50 percent and pensions by 100 percent.

The Minister also indicated that debt interest payment will consume 25 percent of tax revenue. The growing indebtedness of the country cannot be ignored in assessing the capacity of the Government to maneuver its way out of the debt trap and the conditionality that usually accompanies being classified among the heavily indebted poor countries. Foroyaa will follow the budget session and enable the reader to get all the details on the state of the economy.