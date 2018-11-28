Nigeria: 15 Traders Escape Death As Bus Burst Into Flames in Aba

Aba — Fifteen passengers yesterday reportedly escaped death as the commercial bus they were travelling in caught fire in Aba, Abia State.

Eyewitnesses told Vanguard that the bus which was conveying traders had gone off the road to drop off a passenger at the popular Opobo junction, Ogbor Hill, when it caught fire.

There was commotion as passengers scampered to safety while the driver climbed to the roof of the bus throwing away luggage and tyres. Sympathizers were said to have brought several fire extinguishers to quench the fire, but it became intense.

According to an eyewitness, Markson Dimkpa, "We were at the restaurant beside the road when the bus parked and in within a minute, it caught fire. The fire started from the engine area and spread to other parts. People began to scream. Passengers hurriedly alighted; two elderly women were quickly ferried out of the bus. Other people brought out fire extinguishers, but the fire grew in strength. The bus was totally burnt, but we thank God that no life was lost."

In an interview with Vanguard, one of the passengers identified as Victor, said they were returning from a market in Akwa Ibom and had no problem on the road until the bus caught fire at the junction.

Effort to contact the Director, Abia State Fire Service, Mr. Uche Eke, was unsuccessful as the time of fling this report.