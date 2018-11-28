Ghana: Family Health University College Holds Matriculation, Graduation Ceremony

The new doctors about to be robed with their white coats by their mentors.

The first graduation and fourth matriculation ceremony of Family Health University College in Accra has been held.

In all 94 students were matriculated for the 2018/2019 academic year whiles 16 students were graduated.

President Nana Akufo Addo in a speech read on his behalf by the Minister of Health Kwaku Agyemang-Manu stated that quality healthcare delivery was very critical to national development, and commended Family Health University College for their outstanding contribution to compliment government's efforts in the delivery of sound healthcare to the people of Ghana.

The President assured of government's commitment in ensuring that the right to health of all Ghanaians are guaranteed through an established health sector with sustainable ability to deliver affordable, equitable, and easily accessible healthcare.

"We will therefore support every effort by private individuals towards capacity-building and increase the number of health professionals and health infrastructure development in the country."

President Akufo Addo disclosed that globally, there was a growing need for high quality health workforce for health care delivery.

He however said, the inadequate staff, mal-distribution of available staff and the refusal of health professionals to accept posting to deprived areas have become a major concern fronting the health sector

"Though Ghana has made some progress with doctors to population ratio over the years 1: 8,098 in 2017, Nurse to Population ratio of 1: 720 (2017) and Midwife to Population ratio of 1:799 (2017), these statics indicates that with this trend of performance it will be difficult for the country to achieve the recommended population ratio to health worker by WHO standards," he said

He charged the students to help project the image of the health sector and that, the Ministry expect them to build on core values such as: excellency, equity, accountability, confidentiality Professionalism and integrity.

The Ministry of Health he indicated is in the process of instituting free post graduate training for all medical officers pursuing specialist programmes.

In his address, the President of Family Health University College, Prof. Enyonam Yao Kwawukume averred that Family Health University College strives to maintain an atmosphere of improvement in all its activities and tasked the students to fully maximise their capabilities and performance whilst they pursue the academic work.

"I challenge you to go beyond the accepted performance limit in order to create new opportunities for yourselves; you can achieve excellent performance through continuous learning. I want to see you in the future and be proud of you."

He entreated them to live a dedicated selfless life as their choice of career demands, in order to save lives within the communities, Ghana, and the world at large.

"We are going to demand from you that which is noble, upright and sincere. The opportunities we gave you could form the basis for your future success if you are able to develop problem solving skills, and also form good habits during your stay in Family Health University College; Creativity and Critical Thinking should be your goal."

Family Health University College comprises a Hospital, Nursing and Midwifery School and a Medical School.

It is Ghana's premier private medical school with modern facilities, spacious laboratories and lecture halls.

Family Health Medical School is affiliated to the University of Ghana and accredited by the National Accreditation Board.

The School offers a six-year Bachelor of Surgery and Bachelor of Medicine (MB ChB) programmes.

At the end of the first three years, the student obtains a Bachelor of Science Degree and thereafter the MB ChB Degree which qualifies one as a Medical Doctor.