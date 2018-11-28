Ghana: 'Educataghana' 2018 Set to Commence in Accra

Ghana's first International Education Exhibition and Idea Factory dubbed, 'educataGhana' 2018 will officially open on Thursday in Accra.

The three-day event which starts from Thursday, November 29 to December 1, 2018 is collaboration between the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Ghana (AHK Ghana), the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) and Sparkassenstiftung für Internationale Kooperation e.V.

Activities lined up for the event include exhibition, trainings, seminars, European-Ghanaian start-up night and Young Entrepreneur and CEO Awards 2018.

A statement issued by the organisers in Accra yesterday said, "Entry is free and open to all. To participate, one can pre-register on the educataGhana 2018 website or a participant can register on the day of the programme."

The statement said, "educataGhana will cover all the major areas of education from basic to higher education; technical and vocational; professional training as well as entrepreneurship. It will also offer a unique platform to enable pupils, students, professionals, private and state-owned companies, governmental and public educational institutions acquire a comprehensive overview of existing education structures and opportunities in Ghana and beyond."