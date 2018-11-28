Nigeria: Soldiers Repel Boko Haram Attack On Borno Community - Official

The Nigerian Army said its troops repelled Boko Haram insurgents' attack in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno.

The army said in its Twitter handle that the troops repelled the insurgents' attack while attempting to infiltrate Cross-Kauwa in Kukawa at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

It added that it would provide details on the attack later.

"Troops of 157 Strike Force Battalion at about 8 p.m. today (Nov. 27) 2018; repelled some elements of Boko Haram terrorists who attempted to infiltrate Cross-Kauwa in Kukawa Local Government Area of Borno, details later," the army wrote.

The Tuesday night incident occurs about two weeks after scores of soldiers were killed when Boko Haram attacked an army base in Metele.

The army is yet to provide its official casualty from the Metele attack. Military sources have, however, told PREMIUM TIMES at least 114 soldiers including their commander were killed in the attack.

President Muhammadu Buhari has since the attack met with security chiefs and cancelled a scheduled casual leave with a pledge to ensure the defeat of the terrorists.

The attacks by the Boko Haram on both civilian and military targets have continued despite the efforts of the Nigerian military in partnership with those of neighbouring countries.

About 100,000 people have been killed since 2009 when the Boko Haram insurgency began, according to the Borno State Government.