South Africa: An Emotional Janine Van Wyk, Banyana Banyana Captain, Speaking After Qualifying for Their Maiden World Cup

28 November 2018 - Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana have qualified for their maiden FIFA Women's World Cup following a 2-0 victory over Mali in the semi-finals of the 2018 Women's AFCON played at the Cape Coast Stadium in Ghana on Tuesday, 27 November 2018.

Two goals in each half by forward Thembi Kgatlana and defender Lebohang Ramalepe were enough to secure tickets to the soccer showpiece scheduled for France in June next year.

South Africa will now face Nigeria in the final of the 2018 Women's AFCON on Saturday, 1 December at the Accra Sports Stadium - the same team they defeated in the first match of the tournament. Nigeria booked their place when they defeated Cameroon on penalties in the other semi-final clash.

Van Wyk, who made her Banyana Banyana debut in 2005, was emotional after the match.