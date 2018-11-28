Ghana: GES Sacks Teachers for Breach of Code

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has dismissed ten of its teachers for breaching various aspects of their professional code.

The decision was taken after they had gone through due process at all levels from their schools to the GES Council.

A press release signed by Ms Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of Public Relations and copied the Ghana News Agency said six out of the number have their appointments terminated for sexual/immoral misconduct whereas three were convicted of theft and defilement.

It gave the names of the teachers as: Mr Vincent Nii Armah Otoo, St Francis SHTS, Akim Oda, Mr Kester Ansah Djan, Berekum Senior High School (SHS), Lartey-Akuapem, Mr James Adjetey Aum, Akumaning Ugars Basic, Akumaning, Mr Bright Akpalu, Akwatia Presby, Junior High School (JHS), Akwatia, Mr William Akompong, Nyankumasi JHS, Assin-Nyankumasi and Mr Robert Seppey, Adumanu D/A Basic School, Asikuma Odoben Brakwa.

Those convicted for stealing were Madam Comfort Oduro Bruce, Ghana Secondary School, Koforidua, Mr Alfred Kumah, Regional Education Office, Koforidua and Mr Kwasi Agyeman, SDA SHS, Koforidua, had all been dismissed.

Mr Mumuni Wiayuga of the United Basic School, Tumu in the Upper West Region was also convicted for defilement.

The statement said the sanctions were to serve as a deterrent.