Ghana: Driver, Driver's Mate Forced to Desilt Gutter for Theft

A driver and a driver's mate were yesterday forced to desilt a gutter near the Las Palmas Restaurant at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra, as their punishment for stealing clothes.

The culprits, Kofi Kenneth, a driver, and a driver's mate only known as "Tramol" because of his addiction to Tramadol, hid the stolen items under the seat of a broken-down Sprinter bus.

Some eyewitnesses told the Ghanaian Times that though the two persons had allegedly been engaging in "pick-pocketing" in the area, their cup, however, was full when they were caught red-handed with the stolen items.

They are alleged to be stealing items such as mobile phones, pendrives and cash.

Drivers and other people plying their trade at the Las Palmas area have vowed to make those they would arrest committing crimes clean the gutters instead of beating them.