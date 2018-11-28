Ghana: Three Arrested for Administering Instant Justice ... Tied Victims to Bamboo

Three persons have been arrested by the police for torturing two persons at Adoteiman near Abokobi in the Ga East District of the Greater Accra, on Monday.

Manasseh Adroku, 35, Victor Harrison, 32, and Collins Amoako, 41, tied their victims to bamboo, and hanged them over an uncompleted manhole containing water for an hour.

They accused the victims, Kwaku Akorli, 51 and Hope Hortor, 28, both masons of stealing iron rods from a construction site in the area.

The suspects are in police custody assisting in investigations, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge told the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday.

She said On November 26, at about 1:30p.m the police at Adoteiman received a distress call that two masons were being tortured at a construction site at Danfa, Adoteiman, near Abokobi, by the owner of a building, for allegedly stealing iron rods.

DSP Tenge said when the police went to the scene they saw the victims tied to bamboo and hanged over an uncompleted manhole containing water.

She said the police rescued the victims and rushed them to the Danfa Health Centre, and also arrested the suspects.

The Ghanaian Times investigation revealed that the victims were currently responding to treatment at the health centre.