Ghana to Soon Have Centralised Universities Admissions Platform

The Ghana High Commissioner to the UK, Papa Owusu- Ankomah has reiterated government's policy of maximising opportunities for Ghanaians to benefit from higher education.

To this end, tried and tested approaches, such as the centralised admissions platforms will soon be implemented for prospective students.

Papa Owusu-Ankomah stated this in London, UK when he addressed participants during the opening ceremony of a four-day workshop coordinated by the British Council and the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) on 'centralised admissions platforms for Tertiary Education in Ghana'.

The High Commissioner called on management of universities to maximise the use of their academic faculties, especially through distance education and merging of some courses, as pertains in the global education sector.

Through this, students who desired higher education would have better coordinated options for their future.

The Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Prof. Kwesi Yankah, who led a government delegation to the workshop, indicated that, the Ministry of Education, as part of reforms, sought to provide a centralised admission platform that will offer a variety of choices and opportunities for applicants to explore opportunities in universities.

He explained that it was in line with this reform that the workshop was being held to understudy the UK's Universities and Colleges Admissions Services (UCAS) system.

The Chief Executive Officer of the British Council, Sir Ciaran Devane stated that his organisation shared the Ministry's priorities for education in Ghana, adding that having the right systems in place was key to getting the right results.

Sir Ciarane expressed the British Council's assurance to using its network and convening power to help facilitate that partnership.

The delegation is made up of Ministry of Education Officials, Vice Chancellors and Registrars of public universities and Interim Vice Chancellors of Technical Universities.

Over the years, prospective students wishing to gain admissions to tertiary institutions in Ghana have always had to apply separately to respective universities, spending huge sums of monies on applications alone and eventually not being admitted or having multiple admissions, and the common admissions platform seeks to redress this.