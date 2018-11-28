Nigeria: Akwa Ibom Violence - Governor Wants Police Commissioner Redeployed

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has asked the police headquarters in Abuja to immediately withdraw the commissioner of police in the state, Musa Kimo.

The officer has been accused of taking side with the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the House of Assembly crisis in the state.

Mr Kimo, who is barely one week old in the state, was posted to Akwa Ibom to replace the former commissioner, John Abang, who was also accused by the APC of taking sides with the Akwa Ibom government and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against five lawmakers sacked from the assembly. The lawmakers were sacked for defecting from the PDP to the APC.

The assembly has been thrown into violent crisis since the sacking of the lawmakers.

The governor, Mr Emmanuel, was said to have called for the transfer of the new police chief at a press briefing in Government House, Uyo, after the Tuesday turmoil where the APC lawmakers "invaded" the assembly to hold their 'sitting' and passed a "resolution" suspending 11 lawmakers.

The 'sitting' was presided over by Nse Ntuen (Essien Udim State Constituency).

The other four lawmakers were Gabriel Toby (Etim Ekpo/Ika); Otobong Ndem (Mkpat Enin); Victor Udofia (Ikono); and Idongesit Ituen (Itu).

They were yet to leave the assembly when the state governor, Udom Emmanuel, who belongs to the PDP, arrived with police officers, officials of the State Security Service (SSS), and some youth loyal to the state government and the PDP to chase them away.

Photos posted on Facebook showed some of the lawmakers fleeing for safety.

A car was reportedly set ablaze during the fracas.

The governor later on Tuesday tweeted through his personal Twitter handle @MrUdomEmmanuel: "For the Commissioner that @PoliceNG just posted last weekend, let's assume that he has finished his course. I call on @PoliceNG, the police commissioner & the head of the QRS must be withdrawn so that we can maintain peace in #AkwaIbom.

"This is the first time where the entire @PoliceNG structure belongs to a Political Party, but since we don't have the police, we don't have anything apart from God and Our People.

"AkwaIbom is the most peaceful state in our country, Nigeria. We maintain all oil installations so that money could be gotten out of here and be sent to Abuja for peace to be maintained.

"Just recently the Excess Crude Account that was kept by our own people has been used to acquire military weapons, so those weapons will be used to intimidate #AkwaIbom People."

The Akwa Ibom government said thugs, dressed in military uniforms, were aided into the assembly premises by the police, on Tuesday.

"It is pertinent to note that 13 APC thugs dressed in military uniforms and armed with AK47 rifles were apprehended by law-abiding citizens of and handed over to the police. However, it defies logic that these hoodlums were set free without due process of investigations by the OC Quick Response in Akwa Ibom State, Superintendent Adulkareem Suleiman," the Commissioner for Information in the state, Charles Udoh, said in a statement.

He said the driver of the vehicle that conveyed the thugs was dressed in military uniform.

He said Innocent Udoh, the gang leader, and Nsikak Stephen, the youth leader of Nung Itak, are still in custody.

He also said they had made useful confessional statements adding that the driver has confirmed to law enforcement agents that they were hired by Victor Udofia, the immediate former State House of Assembly member representing Ikono state constituency.

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has also passed a motion for the removal of the police commissioner.

The police is yet to speak on their role in the assembly crisis.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Odiko MacDon, has not been responding to calls and text messages from reporters since the crisis began.

Meanwhile, the APC National Vice Chairman, Ntufam Eta, has described Governor Emmanuel's visit to the assembly premises as an "invasion".

Mr Eta, who said the governor went to the assembly with thugs, called on security agencies to "urgently investigate, apprehend, and prosecute those involved in the brutalisation of APC lawmakers".

He said the governor's "interference" at the assembly was "unconstitutional and against the provisions of the law of the country".

He said, "The governor should approach the court if he feels strongly about certain happenings in the state assembly.

"The party (APC) will not stand aloof to watch the intimidation and harassment of APC members in the state," he added.