Kenya: AU Honours Kenyatta for World's First Sustainable Blue Economy Conference

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday evening received a special award from the African Union Commission (AUC) for his role in hosting the world's first Blue Economy Conference in Nairobi.

He was honoured for mobilising and bringing the world together for a successful and historic conference which is being attended by over 18,000 delegates drawn from 170 countries.

Presenting the award, AUC chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat commended President Kenyatta for taking a leading role in driving Africa's Blue Economy agenda as well as in ensuring that the continent harnesses its rightful share of marine resources.

While accepting the award during a banquet hosted by the AUC in honour of the Heads of State and Government and delegates attending the conference, President Kenyatta said Kenya is proud to push a global agenda to ensure Africa benefits from the expansive and highly lucrative blue economy.

For many years, said the Head of State, the continent's Blue Economy resources have been exploited by others and it is now time for Africans to come together to harness the remaining resources.

"Africa has not benefitted from this depleting resource. The continent needs to come together to exploit the remaining resources for the benefit of the continent and the future of mankind ," President Kenyatta said.

He said his government will continue working closely with the AU towards a successful blue economy agenda.

President Kenyatta thanked the AUC for the award saying the honour belongs to the "great people of Kenya".

The banquet was hosted at a Nairobi hotel and attended by Deputy President William Ruto and AU's special envoy for infrastructure, Raila Odinga.

The AUC awards were presented in three categories to recognize countries, associations and individuals who have made significant contributions towards Africa's blue economy agenda.

Besides President Kenyatta's award (described as special and the most important) other African leaders recognized as champions of the continent's blue economy campaign were the presidents of Togo and Seychelles Danny Faure who was present, and the Prime Minister of Mauritius.

The AUC also recognized Canada for co-hosting the Nairobi conference alongside Japan.

The AUC chairperson said the blue economy agenda was important to the African continent adding that 90 per cent of Africa's exports are transported through maritime routes.

"This is why our Heads of State and government have decided to prioritize the Blue Economy," he told the delegates.

He said the blue economy was a new frontier for Africa and thanked President Kenyatta for taking a leading role in its promotion.

The AUC chairperson called for prudent management of the resource and respect for the marine ecosystem which he termed as a blessing.