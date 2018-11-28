28 November 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Presidency Vows to Recover $7 Billion CBN Bailout to Banks

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Soni Daniel

Abuja — The Presidency on Wednesday vowed to take all necessary measures to recover the $7 billion which the Central Bank of dashed commercial banks in 2006 as bailout cash.

The chairman of the Presidential Committee on the Recovery of Public Property, Mr. Okoi Obla-Obono, made the resolve of the government public at a public event organized by some civil society groups on the controversial Oil Prospecting Lease 245 in Abuja.

Obla-Obono also said the federal government was also investigating an unnamed top politician for running 20 companies in a European tax haven so as to evade tax payment to Nigeria.

2019: Donald Duke promises free tuition at all levels of education if elected president

The presidential aide also disclosed that a leading oil firm that has withheld $1.9 billion oil revenue payment to Nigeria was being investigated and would be sanctioned for economic sabotage.

Nigeria

MTN Group May Lose More Executives Amid Crisis

MTN Group may lose more high-ranking executives in the next few months, according to sources familiar with the matter,… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.