South Africa: Is This Yours? This Ring Found in a Sandton City Toilet Has Gone Viral

A woman's search for the owner of a ring she found in a Sandton mall bathroom has gone viral.

Cheyenne Grobler, 24, from Sandton in Johannesburg, did not expect the huge response when she posted a picture of the ring on her Instagram and Facebook page.

But by Wednesday, her post had been shared more than 12 500 times.

Grobler told News24 she found the ring resting on top of a toilet roll holder in Sandton City on Saturday.

She and her best friend visited the mall for a cellphone upgrade.

"I walked out and asked: 'Is anyone looking for a ring?'"

After receiving no responses, the friends headed to the mall's information kiosk to find out if anyone had reported the ring missing but that too was a dead end.

"I remember thinking, what now? So I then took a picture of the ring and posted it to Instagram, which is linked to my Facebook page. I thought maybe we'll have some luck, you never know what can happen."

Grobler said even though the ring may seem like something small, it still had great value to someone. That's why she wants to locate the owner.

"It may not be the most expensive ring on the market, but it means something to someone."

Grobler was surprised by the reaction her post elicited. "I can hardly get 50 likes, never mind 12 000 shares!" Grobler said.

A few people have already contacted Grobler about the ring, but it was not theirs.

One person asked her whether she wanted to sell the ring in case the owner isn't found, an offer she turned down.

"Obviously that goes against every moral bone in my body... "

One man laid claim to the ring, only to get Grobler's phone number before attempting to woo her.

"He said he was married and that it was his wife's ring. Then he started sending me messages like 'Did it hurt when you fell from heaven?' and I was just like, okay, never mind... " Grobler said, laughing.

The ring has a very distinctive feature, Grobler said, which is not visible on the picture.

"It's something very random that most people will never think of but the owner will know what the detail is."

Grobler's post drew countless comments.

"That is so sweet of you. You are a good example to us all of being truthful and honest. You deserve to find the owner, hopefully!" Lilian van Tonder wrote.

Sibongile Jeniffer Thaba wrote: "It looks like my ring I lost at a pub in Soweto in September. I hope the owner finds it. It hurts to lose a ring."

Source: News24