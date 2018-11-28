Kenya: Kutuny to Murkomen - I Picked You From the Streets and Funded You

The two Jubilee legislators drug each other on mud on national TV over the maize scandal.

In a fiery debate between Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny on live TV on Wednesday night degenerated into shameful name-calling and accusations.

The two legislators went for each other's jugular with Kutuny alleging that Murkomen is part of a corrupt cartel which is exhibiting "KANUism" and ignoring the plight of Rift Valley farmers as they continue to amass wealth.

Kutuny accused senator Murkomen of defending maize cartels who looted funds meant for maize farmers.

MAIZE SCANDAL

Murkomen hit back at Kutuny accusing him of seeking cheap publicity and political mileage by linking the Deputy President William Ruto to the maize scandal

Murkomen further told Kutuny to stop his continued attacks on the Deputy President who he said has nothing to do with the maize scandal.

"Kutuny, you need to respect the Deputy President, he picked you from your charcoal business when you were nothing and made you who you are today," Murkomen shouted.

FINANCIAL HELP

But in an equally abrasive response, Kutuny alleged that he supported financially Murkomen by sending him money every weekend and even bought him his first car a Toyota Harrier for campaigns.

"Why are you forgetting that I'm the one who picked you from the streets? I used to send you money every weekend through my wife. I even bought you the first car," Kutuny shot back.

Murkomen also hinted that Kutuny is in the radar of Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) over links with drug barons - the Akasha brothers.

Kutuny defended himself saying Murkomen lacked facts and was only dragging his name in mud to divert attention from the maize scandal.