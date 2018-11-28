Kenya: NHIF CEO, Finance Chief on Forced Leave as New Officers Named

Nairobi — National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) Chief Executive Officer Geoffrey Mwangi and the Finance Director Wilbert Kurgat have been suspended over the ongoing investigation at the State-run health insurer.

The announcement was made by the board Chairperson Hannah Muriithi, following a meeting held Wednesday morning, culminating from the arrest of the two officials, who are accused of frustrating an investigation on corrupt activities at the organisation.

The board says the two will remain on compulsory leave until their cases are concluded, in what appears to seal their fate of ever going back to office, given that they are yet to face serious charges if investigations point to their culpability.

Consequently, the board has appointed Nicodemus Odongo, who is currently holding the position of Director Strategy, Planning & Marketing to be the Chief Executive Officer in an acting capacity.