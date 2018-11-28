Malawi Flag-Carriers Nyasa BB, Silver Kick-Start CAF Campaign

Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers start their Confederation of African Football (CAF) club campaign Wednesday evening with away fixtures upbeat to produce good results.

Bullets, who are TNM Super League leaders, will start their campaign against Kenya's Gor Mahia at Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani, Nairobi.

Gor Mahia interim coach Zedekiah "Zico" Otieno has been in mind games by assuring their fans nothing short of victory against the People's Team.

"We have worked on all possible scenarios and we think they might sit back and try to hit us on the counter. We are ready for that," Zico told journalists on Monday before conducting their final training session at Moi International Sports Centre.

The former Harambee Stars tactician, who took over the reins of record league winners after Dylan Kerr quit, said that their target was to reach Champions League group stages.

However, Gor Mahia will be will without dependable wingback Burundian Karim Nizigiyimana and Ivorian striker Ephrem Guikan who have not been registered for this year's campaign.

Utility player Philemon Otieno will slot in at the right back while newly signed Uganda Cranes star Erisa Ssekisambu will be tasked with goal poaching duties up front.

Bullets head coach, Zimbabwean Callisto Pasuwa is hopeful of positive result in Nairobi that could give them an advantage ahead of the reverse fixture set for Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on December 5.

Pasuwa said despite not training under floodlights, he has experienced players who have played at night.

"We wanted to train at night, but there was no pitch with floodlights," said Pasuwa as quoted by Daily Nation of Kenya.

The winner of this tie clash will meet either Cameroon's USM de Loum or Nigerian outfit Lobi Stars who face off on Wednesday afternoon in Njombe, Cameroon.

Meanwhile, Silver Strikers are in Gabon for t CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round first leg tie against A.O CMS.