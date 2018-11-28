Ethiopia: Sweden Funds Forest Development

The Swedish government contributed five million dollars to support institutions facilitating forest development in Ethiopia.

The program, led by the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Commission, is in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme.

The funds were pledged to enhance the current forest coverage, which currently stands at 15pc, through scientific approaches and stronger engagement with local communities.

The program will also work on encouraging the participation of the private sector in forest conservation and development and advocating for forest policies and strategies.

Last October, Ethiopia launched a National Forest Sector Development Plan, which is projected to set guidelines for forest-related policies and interventions. The roadmap plans to increase the forest coverage by five percent in two years time.