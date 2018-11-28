Ethiopia: Enterprise Hires Honeywell to Automate Bole Airport

The Ethiopian Airports Enterprise has selected Honeywell Solutions to install smart technologies for the expansion project at Bole International Airport.

Honeywell will provide hardware and software-based systems to harmonise the new and existing security, access control and CCTV systems across the airport.

The project includes the installation of Honeywell Enterprise Buildings Integrator, a building management system that enables airport operators to monitor, manage and protect the airport and its passengers through a single access point by providing security, comfort, safety and energy control.

The enterprise expects to meet the growing needs of the airlines and the passengers using Honeywell's technologies through the expansion project, according to Tewodros Dawit, CEO of the Enterprise.