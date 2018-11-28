Ethiopia: Norway Commits $11m for Youth

The Royal Norwegian Embassy pledged 11 million dollars for the third phase of a joint program to support vulnerable young people. The program focuses on youth development and participation.

The third phase will see tailored and evidence-based intervention programs rolled out across 20 weredas of seven regional states including Afar, Amhara, Gambella and Oromia.

This joint program, implemented in cooperation with UNICEF and UNFPA, benefits 200,000 young people, including commercial sex workers, HIV positive individuals and seasonal workers.

"The government is working hard toward changing the lives and situation of Ethiopian youth by putting in place a policy, legal and institutional framework," said Hiwot Hailu, state minister of Women, Children & Youth, at the signing ceremony.

The first phase was launched in 2008, and since then 31 million dollars has been put into the project.