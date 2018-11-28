Ethiopia: Four Executives Depart From State Bank

The state giant, Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, has lost four veteran officials.

The outgoing chief executives include Abay Mehari, chief credit officer, and Atakelti K. Mariam, chief operations officer, both with more than three decades of service at the bank.

Chief Human Resource Officer Seifu Bogale and Internal Service Vice President Meseret Asfaw also left the Bank.

According to a statement from the Bank, all four executives resigned on their own will. The departures came on the heels of the resignation of the Bank's former Chief Business Officer, Mulugeta Alemayehu, who served the Bank for more than five years. Mulugeta left his post to assume the position of president at the younger Bunna Bank.

Chief Officer for Internal Auditor, Solomon Alula, and Legal Officer, Kefletsion Mamo, also left the Bank in the past four months.

In its first quarter performance, the Bank reported one billion dollars in remittances and mobilised about 8.3 billion Br in deposits.