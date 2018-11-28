Ethiopia: City Continues Land Repossessions

The Addis Abeba City Administration repatriated 28 plots of land across the 10 districts.

The city planned to use the repossessed plots for parking services and to create employment opportunities for 1,000 youth in the city.

The repatriation came as the lease holders either did not develop the land or chose to sublet the space illegally, according to the city administration.

The measure also helps with alleviating traffic jams in the capital, according to the Administration's statement.

In addition, the City Administration also set limits on the movement of heavy trucks during rush hour.